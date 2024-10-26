Lakers-Suns Clash: How to Watch, Injury Report, Odds, Predictions
The Phoenix Suns head to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers in what's looking to be one of the worst traffic evenings in town (Game 1 of a New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series bout tips off Friday night, too).
How to Watch
The second game of the Lakers' regular season will tip off at 7 p.m. PT on L.A.'s home floor. Fans can tune in to the action via ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet or its streaming sister site, Spectrum SportsNet+.
Injury Report
Per the league's latest injury report, pricey Suns reserve small forward Grayson Allen is a late scratch due to undiscosed personal reasons, while bench shooting guard Josh Okogie remains shelved with a right hamstring strain. Starting wing Bradley Beal has already been bitten by the injury bug. He's probable to play through a sore right shoulder.
Lakers reserve center Jaxson Hayes is still considered probable to play through his sore left foot. Two-way players Quincy Olivari and Armel Traore are available to suit up, by L.A.'s two-way center Christian Koloko has yet to be approved by the NBA to return from the blood clotting issue that cost him the entire 2023-24 season. L.A. forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who missed 53 games last season, will miss his second game of 2024-25 while he continues to recuperate from right foot surgery. Backup power forward/center Christian Wood is shelved, too, while he continues to recover from right knee surgery. Second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who isn't exactly part of the team's rotation, is out with an illness.
Odds
The Lakers are currently marginal -1.5 point favorites to ice survive Phoenix at home, according to sportsbook aggregator The Action Network. Although the Lakers are lacking significant frontcourt depth, they do have best defender in that department in All-Defensive Team center Anthony Davis. It should be a fairly competitive game, given that Davis' All-NBA Los Angeles colleague LeBron James always gets up for bouts against his biggest rivals. All-Star Phoenix forward Kevin Durant certainly qualifies. Look for L.A. to beat the spread.
Predictions
The Lakers will be able to eke out their second impressive win at home against a 2024 Western Conference playoff squad on Friday, thanks to crisp ball movement and more willing 3-point sniping under the tutelage of first-year head coach JJ Redick. Look for starting forward Rui Hachimura to enjoy a second straight big game, too, as Redick looks to feature his offense.
