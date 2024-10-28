Lakers-Suns Rematch: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading on the road for the first time this season to take on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers have played the first three games of the season at home at the Crypto.com Arena, beginning the year 3-0 under first-year head coach JJ Redick after wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings.
How to Watch
Lakers-Suns will begin at 7 p.m. PT on Monday. The game will be available to stream on Youtube TV, NBA TV, the Fubo TV app, and Sling TV.
Odds
The Suns (-3.5) are home favorites over the Lakers (+3.5) for Monday's game. The Suns, who have only lost to the Lakers so far this season, were even larger favorites for last Friday's game. The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
Predictions
The Lakers defeated the Suns 123-116 on Friday thanks to a trio of strong performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves. Davis recorded his second straight 30-point game, finishing the win with 35 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. James added 21 points, four rebounds, and eight assists, while Reaves put up 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.
James is coming off of his best game of the season on Saturday, in which he recorded a triple-double to bring the Lakers back for a win against the Kings. Prior to this performance, Davis led the team in scoring over their first two wins. Will Davis or James become the focal point for the Lakers in this game?
Prediction: Lakers 117, Suns 113
More
The Lakers are off to their best start in over a decade. The team won their season opener for the first time since 2016, and are 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Can the team continue their hot start under Redick as they head on the road? The game at Phoenix will be the first of a five-game road trip which will see the Lakers traveling to Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, and Memphis before returning home in November.
One other question for the Lakers is if D'Angelo Russell can get going again? During the first two games of the season, Russell did not record double digit points. He scored 16 in Saturday's win, but will be manage to build off of that against Phoenix?
