Lakers Notes: LA Signs Forward, Dorian Finney-Smith Joins Rival, Massive LeBron James Trade Update
The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy start to NBA Free Agency on Monday.
L.A. signed a former Sacramento Kings forward to a two-year, $12 million deal. The 23-year-old Pasadena native is a career 42.9% shooter from the field and makes 37.1% of his 3-pointers.
Additionally, the Lakers lost Dorian Finney-Smith to a Western Conference contender. The 3-and-D wing heading into his 10th season in the NBA was coming off of a 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game average in his 43 games in the purple and gold.
Finally, future Hall of Famer LeBron James has an update regarding his trade market. The NBA's all-time leading scorer isn't generating much buzz on the market as the uncertainty surrounding how many more years he will continue playing professional basketball is likely a vital factor.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
