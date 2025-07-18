Lakers Targeting Warriors NBA Champion Guard in Free Agency: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking around for some bench depth. Particularly, they are looking for some depth on the perimeter. They need guys who can help on the defensive end of the court.
With how bad the defense was for the Lakers in the playoffs, they clearly have to improve it at the point of attack. The Lakers need guys who can help stop guards from getting into the paint.
There aren't too many of those guys left on the open market, especially at a cheap number. One player they have been looking at is Gary Payton II.
More news: Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on LA's Interest in Andrew Wiggins
The Lakers have been linked to adding Payton II, but it's unclear if there is a deal that could be getting done soon.
Los Angeles could be wary of adding another guard to the bench unit who has a history of injuries. Gabe Vincent has already missed a ton of games since signing with LA because of injuries.
Injuries have hit Payton II hard over the last few seasons, as he has only played in 128 of a possible 228 games over the last three seasons. He hasn't been able to stay on the court.
That diminished value might be why the Lakers would be able to afford him. They could get him on a very cheap deal, which could end up being a bargain if he is able to finally stay healthy.
More news: Lakers Insider Reveals Where LeBron James Expects to Play Next Season Amid Trade Rumors
Losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets puts them in a position where they have to find someone who can be the premier perimeter defender for the team.
Adding Payton II would be a good low-risk, high-reward signing if they can bring him in on a cheap contract.
This past season for the Warriors, Payton II averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 57.4 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Lakers Forward Carted Off Court, Placed in Wheelchair After Devastating Injury in Summer League
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.