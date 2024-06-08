Lakers To Host 2-Time NCAA Player of the Year For Draft Visit
The Los Angeles Lakers will have pick No. 17 in the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft, giving them a chance to select some young talent. Los Angeles may elect to trade the pick away for more immediate help on the roster but the team is doing their due diligence in case they end up making a selection.
Los Angeles needs more defensive help and length across the roster so they could target some size with the pick. While the draft class doesn't have a ton of stars in it, it does have good depth, giving teams a chance to find quality role players.
The Lakers have begun holding workouts with prospective guys and they are set to host a two-time NCAA Player of the Year. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Los Angeles is hosting former Purdue Boilermakers star Zach Edey for a visit.
Edey is one of the more interesting players in the draft class because nobody can really figure out what he is. He was one of the most dominant players in college basketball history but many don't believe it will translate to the NBA game.
However, he could give the Lakers a nice backup center option if selected. He isn't the most athletic and doesn't shoot the ball outside the paint but could provide needed scoring and rebounding. Adam Wells of Bleacher Report broke down some of his game.
"Edey has a limited skill set, but he's always been able to score when he is close to the basket. The 22-year-old increased his scoring average throughout his four-year college tenure. He averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game in 2023-24 and was the unanimous National Player of the Year for the second consecutive season."
He may be the most NBA-ready player in the draft and his success will likely be determined by where he is selected. If the Lakers take Edey, it could give them a nice piece to build around in the frontcourt, even with his limited skill set.
More Lakers: LeBron James' Stance On Potential Dan Hurley Hiring Revealed