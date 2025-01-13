Lakers Trade Idea Lands $26M Center and First-Round Pick For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to still make a move at the trade deadline. It doesn't seem like they are comfortable rolling with the current roster when the playoffs roll around. This trade proposal would help them do that.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kelly Olynyk, Davion Mitchell, 2030 First-Round Pick (TOR)
Toronto Raptors Receive: Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood
Los Angeles likes what Dorian Finney-Smith gives them on defense after trading for him, but they still need more help. They have been looking around for a center or a guard to help them be better equipped for the playoffs.
In this trade proposal, the Lakers get both. Olynyk gives them a center who plays hard and who can make threes.
Mitchell is a guard who is a really solid defender and is a pretty good passer as well. The Lakers need more players who can create opportunities for others.
In addition to the players, they also get a first-round pick from a team that doesn't have a very bright future. There's a chance that the first-round pick could be a pretty high pick.
For Toronto, they get a solid forward who has turned himself into a solid 3-point shooter. Hachimura is shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc this year.
The Raptors are in need of someone they can pair with Scottie Barnes on the wing. Hachimura gives them the 3-point shooting that Barnes cannot.
This isn't a bad trade proposal for either side, but it might not be the right move for the Lakers. They probably need a more dynamic guard to help them on offense.
More than that, they don't really want to part ways with Hachimura because of his shooting. On a team that doesn't have a lot of great shooting, Hachimura provides a valuable skill.
If the Lakers do make another move or two, it will likely happen closer to the trade deadline. They are still evaluating all of the options available to them.
Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on the season. Olynyk averages 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
