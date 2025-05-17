Lakers Trading Austin Reaves Would Be Massive Mistake
In the wake of thoroughly being manhandled by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, the Los Angeles Lakers clearly have to tinker with the roster in the offseason.
The most glaring need exists in the frontcourt, where a lack of center ultimately doomed the team versus the far bigger T'Wolves. Aside from getting a true center, procuring a quick guard who can create his own shot should be addressed. The Lakers became overly reliant on their starting lineup to provide that element, and as such, the team didn't really have a guy who could come in and change the complexion of any contest.
In trying to figure out improvements to the roster, rumors have focused heavily on Austin Reaves and his future with the team.
Khobi Price of The Orange County Register had some interesting points in relation to Reaves and the possibly value he has for the Lakers both from a production and monetary standpoint. As the stats indicate, Reaves is in some rarified air as it pertains to averages from this past season.
"[Austin] Reaves was one of 13 players to average at least 20 points/5.5 assists/4.5 rebounds in 2024-25, including: Doncic, James, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, Miami’s Tyler Herro, San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox and the Clippers’ James Harden. And with a $13.9 million salary for 2025-26 – which is just under the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception for next season – Reaves will again be on a team-friendly deal."
It's never easy to part with a homegrown player — especially one that came from absolute obscurity and developed into a very good NBA player. The Lakers should be proud of helping to cultivate Reaves' game. He's a bona fide third option on a very good team, and there's no doubt he would have plenty of interest around the league in the event he's made available.
That's the million-dollar question...should the Lakers trade him?
There's a case to be made that Reaves is on arguably the most team-friendly deal in the sport. He's only making $13.9 million last year. If he were to hit the open market, there's no doubt he would command north of $30 million annually.
Additionally, a proven commodity as a shot-maker and a facilitator, these types of players don't grow on trees. The Lakers would have to be highly careful in dealing with Reaves and his great deal when looking at the bigger picture. At the same time, his defensive woes reared their ugly head in the Minnesota series.
With Luka Doncic already being a subpar defender, one has to wonder whether the Lakers will commit heavy money to both, knowing that their defensive issues likely will only get worse as the years in the potential deals progress.
For right now, it would be ideal for the Lakers to work on the fringes and hold onto Reaves as they address roster needs with cheaper options. However, if things don't turn out overly well next year, Reaves is the main trade chip the Lakers could theoretically use in a deal.
