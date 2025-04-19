Lakers' Unorthodox Defense is a Problem
Ahead of their first-round playoff series against the 49-33 Minnesota Timberwolves, the 50-32 Los Angeles Lakers are gambling that their unorthodox, often centerless defense can hold its own against a more traditionally elite Minnesota defense.
Head coach JJ Redick has taken pains to make the most out of his roster's limitations. Starting center Jaxson Hayes is a solid, if raw, rim-runner and defender, but Redick has opted to stray from lineups with a traditional five, to surprising success, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne details.
Redick's old Duke head coach, Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, was impressed by his team's solid — if unorthodox — defense.
"I reached out to him and said, 'Who the hell would've predicted you could teach defense?'" Krzyzewski said. "What they're doing seems very simple," Krzyzewski informed Shelburne, "but it's actually a lot of preparation. They make it where the other team's lower-percentage shooters are taking more shots."
The Lakers employ a high-risk, high-reward defensive system, where they try to let the opposing team's worst available shooters take as many jumpers as they want, while limiting the offense of elite players. Los Angeles allows its given nemesis to shoot a ton of triple tries, but over the course of the season, that nemesis has converted at a low rate.
Per GeniusIQ, opposing players have made just 36.8 percent of their long-range takes, the third-worst completion percentage since January 30. According to Shelburne, that is by design. Los Angeles wants the other team's worst 3-point shooters to take triples.
"The goal is to play the percentages," Shelburne explains. "To disrupt what the other team wants to do as much as possible. To force great players to take bad or average shots. But also to cajole average players to shoot more by giving up good shots."
According to Redick, 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James quarterbacks L.A.'s defense when he plays, although big man Jarred Vanderbilt, 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith, and guard Gabe Vincent also communicate frequently. Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean also helps direct the defense from the sidelines.
With Hayes patrolling the paint, L.A. emphasizes a switch-heavy approach.
"People might look at us and say we're going small," Reaves told Shelburne with regards to Los Angeles' frequent lineups without a traditional center. Hayes is the only one still in Redick's rotations at all. "But we also have five guys that are 6-foot-7 and above out there ... and when we're playing well, we're all on a string."
