Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 1: Sharpshooting Minnesota Blows Out LA
In a stunner, the Minnesota Timberwolves obliterated the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-95, during the first game of their first round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena.
Minnesota took advantage of its size, length and speed to hunt mismatches, while forcing the Lakers to lean on small ball lineups. While Luka Doncic had a big night, his strong individual performance proved to be no match for the Timberwolves' barrage of 3-point shooters.
During the first quarter, the Lakers' five offensive rebounds (Minnesota had just one) led to kick-outs for open triples. L.A. went 7-of-12 from distance in the period.
Los Angeles head coach frequently employed a small-ball lineup with 6-foot-7, 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith serving as the club's center.
Edwards did flash some ankle-breaking athleticism, at one point leaving poor Rui Hachimura in the dust with an aggressive crossover.
The Lakers won the opening frame, 28-21. Doncic had already piled on 16 points on his own, on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from long range) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, three rebounds, and one steal while playing all 12 minutes of the frame.
The rest of Los Angeles went 4-of-13 from the field. 11 second chance points via offensive rebounds helped L.A. secure the early edge.
LeBron James scored no points while taking just two shots, but also registered a team-best +11 plus-minus in the period.
Still, the Lakers' switching defense was terrific early, forcing the Timberwolves to settle for tough jumpers much of the time and prioritize playing sixth man big Naz Reid over Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers' JJ Redick Ties Pat Riley Feat With Historic First Season
Reid and three-time All-Star Julius Randle helped the Timberwolves storm back at the top of the second quarter, outscoring the Lakers 12-2 to take a 33-30 lead while 9:15 remaining.
Things only fell apart further from there. Minnesota went on to thoroughly outwork the Lakers on both ends of the hardwood to close out the opening half, outscoring Los Angeles X-X in the second frame.
James continued to struggle to score in the frame, although he looked like his former All-Defensive self while registering this signature chasedown block against a fast breaking Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
First-year Lakers head coach JJ Redick helped the Lakers close out the quarter with his small ball "laser lineup," comprising Doncic, James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Finney-Smith.
A Donte DiVincenzo triple at the buzzer put Minnesota up by double digits, 59-48, at the half.
The Timberwolves' 3-point shooting, on the road, could not be stopped in the third, as they further extended their lead while limiting the Lakers' output from everywhere.
An 11-0 run to open the half for Minnesota served as an accurate preview of what was to come. The Lakers' more veteran-laden, halfcourt-focused approach to the game proved to be no match for the Timberwolves' pace-and-space style.
Following a slow first half, during which he scored just eight points, All-NBA Timberwolves superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards came alive for the bout's third quarter. He scored X points in the quarter.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers' Unorthodox Defense is a Problem
Three-time All-Star Minnesota power forward Julius Randle, during his playoff debut for his new team, woke up in the third period, too.
Things took a surprising turn late into the quarter, however, when Edwards landed hard contesting a shot, and appeared to hurt his calf. He left for the Crypto.com Arena visitor's locker room to have the ailment appraised.
James and Vanderbilt quickly keyed a 14-4 Lakers rally (including a 10-0 run) to shrink Minnesota's lead, somewhat, late into the frame.
A brain-melting Doncic buzzer-beater to close out the quarter reduced the Timberwolves advantage to "only" 16 points, 94-78, heading into the fourth period — although things were looking a bit dire.
The Lakers did make a valiant late push, at one point reducing Minnesota's edge to just 12 points early into the fourth frame.
Edwards, wearing a wrap on his right calf, returned to the game, looking none the worse for wear. That's when the Timberwolves began to close the door for good. Finally, trailing by 23 points with 3:02 remaining, Redick surrendered, subbing out his main players to give non-rotation pieces like rookie guards Bronny James and Dalton Knecht their first playoff minutes.
When the dust had settled, the Timberwolves wrapped up the night with a dominant 22-point victory. Edwards finished with 22 points (albeit on just 36.4 percent field goal shooting), nine assists (against one turnover), eight rebounds and a steal.
Jaden McDaniels notched career playoff-best 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field, plus nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Naz Reid was Minnesota's third 20+ point scorer, with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (6-of-9 from 3-point land) and 1-of-2 shooting off the bench.
Doncic scored a game-high 37 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor (5-of-10 from distance) and 8-of-9 shooting from the field, plus eight boards, two steals, and just one assist. Cutting off passing lanes for Doncic appeared to be a major point of emphasis for Minnesota all night.
The Timberwolves finished shooting 44-of-86 from the floor (51.2 percent), including 21-of-42 from deep (50 percent). Minnesota also enjoyed a 29-15 assist advantage.
Minnesota enjoyed huge advantages in fastbreak points (25-6), paint scoring (44-32), bench scoring (43-13) and points scored off turnovers (18-9).
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.