Lakers vs Timberwolves Series Creating Chaos in Weekend Sports Lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to tie their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday after their embarrassing performance in Game 1 on Saturday.
The Lakers may be down in the series, but they are certainly not out. While Game 1 was disappointing for L.A., Game 2 has the hope of being a bounce-back type of game for the Lakers. At the end of it, they hope to hit the road to Minneapolis with the series tied 1-1.
While L.A. looks to do that, this series between L.A. and Minnesota is causing major shakeups in the sports calendar for Minneapolis teams this weekend.
Per Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins have adjusted the start times for Friday and Sunday’s games, moving first pitch up by 30 minutes.
The change is being made to help minimize scheduling conflicts with the Timberwolves-Lakers playoff series happening next door.
The Lakers will head to the Target Center for Games 3 and 4 following Tuesday's contest. With the series heating up, both matchups will carry significant weight as each team aims to seize momentum and gain the upper hand.
While the Lakers and T-Wolves will look to control the series this weekend, the Twins will host the Los Angeles Angels, a fellow L.A. team.
The first pitch for the Angels' and Twins' game on Friday is now set at 4:40 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, the Lakers' and T-Wolves' game on Friday for Game 3 is set at 6:30 p.m. PT.
As for Sunday, the Angels and Twins are now scheduled for 12:40 p.m. PT, while the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game is at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The Lakers will aim to flip the script against the Timberwolves by stealing at least one game on the road. However, winning away from home has been a challenge for L.A. this season, as they wrapped up the regular season with a 19-22 record in road games.
Los Angeles is in for a battle, and if they think Minnesota is tough at home, they'll be in for a whirlwind on the road in front of a ruckus crowd.
