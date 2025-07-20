Former LeBron James Teammates Reveals Why Playing With Lakers Star 'Sucks'
LeBron James has accomplished just about everything in his illustrious NBA career. He has four championships and almost every possible career record in the books.
James has been focused on winning titles in the final years of his career as he chases a fifth ring. He's had some really good teammates on the teams that have won a ring.
Not all of those teammates have loved their time playing alongside him. Even one of James' best friends in the league understands that it might not always be fun playing with the all-time great.
Former teammate Richard Jefferson detailed recently why it kind of "sucks" to play with James while on an episode of the Road Trippin' Show.
"Playing with LeBron sucks because you're trying to win a championship. He's one of the most competitive human beings in the history of American sports. Does it suck when you show up and he's already been practicing for four hours...and you're watching film and you mess up a play? Yeah, those are the cons."
Playing with James is not for everyone. He is one of the most demanding players of his teammates that the NBA world has ever seen. He expects perfection in order for him to trust a teammate.
For younger guys, it can be a burden that ends up being too much. A lot of younger guys don't help teams win titles. That's why James almost never ends up playing with guys just starting their NBA careers.
Jefferson was on the Cavaliers team that won a championship back in 2016. He saw firsthand what it meant to play with someone like James, especially at that time in his career.
Los Angeles Lakers players understand that James is looking to win at all costs. That's something that just comes with playing with James, no matter who you are.
James is trying to win his fifth NBA championship. That's likely the last thing he wants to accomplish in his career before he decides to retire.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
