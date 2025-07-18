Lakers Insider Provides Major Update on LeBron James to Mavericks Trade Rumors
As trade rumors involving four-time NBA champion LeBron James began to circulate this offseason, one NBA team has risen as a top contender for James.
James, who opted into his $52.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season, said he wants to win another NBA title before retiring. But given the Lakers’ offseason work and explicit statement that they are not prioritizing winning a championship this season, Los Angeles is not aligning with James’ goals.
So if James wants a ring on all five fingers, he will need to look elsewhere to finish his career.
More news: Lakers Forward Carted Off Court, Placed in Wheelchair After Devastating Injury in Summer League
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a potential landing spot for the 21-time NBA All-Star. Moving to the Mavericks would reunite James with former Lakers power forward Anthony Davis and allow him to join forces with the 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
James and Davis already won an NBA championship together in 2020 with the Lakers and won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Adding Flagg into the mix would only amplify Dallas’ dominance in the NBA.
While the idea of James heading to the Mavericks seems like the perfect solution to his issues with the Lakers, Dallas reportedly does not want to trade for James.
More news: Lakers Don’t Sign Damian Lillard, Who Joins West Rival in $42 Million Deal
James is set to make $52 million next season, which makes him an expensive trade option for any team interested in him. The Mavericks understand this and do not want to get rid of core pieces in their current lineup to be able to afford James, per the Athletic.
The Lakers and Mavericks have made blockbuster trade deals in the past. Most recently, Los Angeles traded Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick for five-time NBA All-Star forward-guard Luka Doncic in February.
Now, Los Angeles is reportedly focused on building a roster around Doncic rather than James. Whether James will stay with Los Angeles next season remains unclear, and some even speculate that the upcoming season will be his last.
Regardless, James has some big decisions to make as he nears the end of an NBA-record 23-season career.
More news: Lakers Insider Reveals Where LeBron James Expects to Play Next Season Amid Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.