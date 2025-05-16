Lakers Would Reportedly Only Move Austin Reaves for One Reason
The Los Angeles Lakers are analyzing their roster to figure out the best way to contend for a title. They thought they would get deeper than the first round this year, so that exit has them making tough decisions.
Minnesota suffocated the Lakers on offense and diced them up on defense. It's clear that the current roster is not good enough to win a title, which is still their goal.
Austin Reaves has been floated around as a trade candidate in order to improve the roster. Since the Lakers don't have much cap space, trades are the only way they will be able to get better.
While other teams are clearly interested in making a move for Reaves, it doesn't seem like the Lakers are interested in parting ways with him.
In fact, it looks like the Lakers would only move Reaves under one condition. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, they would only consider moving Reaves if they are able to get a "top-tier big" in return.
That severely limits the market for him when it comes to other teams pursuing him. It's very clear that the Lakers' biggest need is a good center, so it makes sense why they would only move him in return for one.
The question becomes whether a team would be looking to move a top-tier big in exchange for Reaves. Reaves is a really good offensive player, but he is a defensive liability.
Los Angeles needs a center that can protect the rim and be competent on offense. The defense needs more help than offense, so a rim runner who can protect the rim could be what they are after.
Players like Nic Claxton, Clint Capela, and Walker Kessler could be on their radar. Still, the Lakers won't be actively shopping Reaves.
Los Angeles will only trade Reaves if they are approached with a trade that makes sense for them. There's still a very good chance that Reaves is with the Lakers next season.
Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over the course of the regular season.
