Lakers' LeBron James and Dalton Knecht Will Face Off Against Each Other at All-Star Game

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht made his presence felt for Team C at the #CastrolRisingStars Game!



๐Ÿ€ 12 PTS

๐Ÿ€ 6 REB

๐Ÿ€ 4 AST



Team C earns their place in Sunday's #NBAAllStar mini-tournament. pic.twitter.com/Cvlb5qN1o6