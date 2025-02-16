Lakers' LeBron James and Dalton Knecht Will Face Off Against Each Other at All-Star Game
Los Angeles Lakers rookie small forward Dalton Knecht has clearly found his form on All-Star Friday night, after a turbulent February saw him temporarily get traded to the Charlotte Hornets, along with L.A.'s 2031 first-round pick, a 2030 swap and little-used forward Cam Reddish, in exchange for rim-rolling center Mark Williams.
Knecht showed out in a big way while playing for Team Chris Mullin during the Rising Stars Challenge mini-tournament. His club won both its games and has earned a slot in Sunday's new-format All-Star game festivities, now in a tournament format.
Across the two games, Knecht scored 12 of his team's 65 total points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from long range), grabbed six rebounds, passed for four assists and nabbed one steal.
Following his Rising Stars adventure, Knecht unpacked the prospect of playing against his most decorated teammate, 21-time All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James, on Sunday.
"I'm not sure but I might play against 'Bron, right?" Knecht said postgame. "I get to go against one of my teammates, so it'll be a lot of fun to go out there and try to make a statement."
Knecht's team will indeed play James' group, coached by Hall of Fame former Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal, in its first (and, likely, last) game of Sunday's mini-tournament All-Star slate. The victor of that semifinal bout will go on to play in a final against the winning team on the other side of the bracket.
The 6-foot-6 Tennessee wing has been performing admirably for the 32-20 Lakers — despite being briefly traded away to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams — during his first pro season. Knecht is logging averages of 9.4 while slashing .464/.360/.814, along with 3.0 boards and 0.9 dimes.
James, meanwhile, is on track for a record 21st All-NBA appearance to match his record 21st All-Star appearance. The 6-foot-9 pro is averaging 24.3 points on .516/.395/.759 shooting splits, 9.0 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 48 healthy contests.
