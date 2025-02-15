How Did Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Do in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge?
It's been an active February for rookie Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht.
The former Tennessee All-American was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer, and made an instant splash as a jump-shooting role player for first-year head coach JJ Redick's Lakers. Along with small forward Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round draft pick and a 2030 pick swap, Knecht was initially traded to the Charlotte Hornets as the centerpiece of a deal that landed L.A. its intended new starting center, Mark Williams.
Williams failed his physical, however, and the trade was rescinded before Knecht could play a single game for Charlotte. He returned to the Lakers and was back on the floor competing in the team's 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
After that, he headed to San Francisco's Chase Center, where he found himself showing out during the Castrol Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Friday night. Knecht's eight-man squad, Team Chris (as in Mullin, the honorary coach) won both of its matchups in a four-team mini-tournament to secure a spot in Sunday's newly reformatted All-Star mini-tournament.
In the semifinal game against Team Tim (as in Hardaway Sr.,), where the first team to score 40 points was declared the victor, Knecht was Team Chris' second-leading scorer behind Utah Jazz forward Keyonte George, notching seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, four rebounds and four assists.
Knecht's most explosive moment was this surprisingly athletic hammer:
After vanquishing Team Tim 40-34, Team Chris advanced to the Rising Stars final, a first-to-25 clash where Team Chris vanquished upstart Team G League (coached by Jeremy Lin). Knecht and co. easily dispatched of Team G, 25-14.
In that encounter, he scored five points on 2-of-5 shooting (1-of-3 from deep), pulled down five boards and swiped one steal.
All told, Knecht wrapped up the night with 12 total points, six total boards, and four total dimes.
San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle, who like Knecht is already an All-Rookie Team contender, was named the Castrol Rising Stars MVP by a seven-person media panel.
After the game, Knecht spoke about the prospect of playing against his All-Star Lakers teammate, power forward LeBron James. The 40-year-old will be appearing his record 21st All-Star game on Sunday.
"I'm not sure but I might play against 'Bron, right?" Knecht asked. "I get to go against one of my teammates, so it'll be a lot of fun to go out there and try to make a statement."
Knecht is right. His Rising Stars will first suit up against former three-time Lakers champion center Shaquille O'Neal's squad, dubbed "The OGs" thanks to its veteran-heavy personnel.
James will be joined by 15-time All-Star Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant, 11-time All-Star Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, 11-time All-Star L.A. Clippers guard James Harden, nine-time All-Star Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, and nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. In fact, O'Neal's team will be fielding just two players under 30: Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Across 49 contests for the 32-20 Lakers this season, the 6-foot-6 swingman is averaging 9.4 points on .464/.360/.814 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists a night.
