LeBron James Breaks Down Lakers’ Path to Deep Playoff Run
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the playoffs. They are trying to play some better basketball now that the playoffs will start in a few weeks.
Beating the Pacers on a buzzer-beating tip-in thanks to LeBron James broke a three-game losing streak. They are now in fourth in the Western Conference standings.
Los Angeles thinks that they can win it all if they are able to stay healthy. With both James and Luka Doncic on the court together, they are a really hard team to beat because of their offensive prowess.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith to Taylor Swift in Ongoing Feud
While James was talking on the Pat McAfee Show prior to that game against the Pacers, he gave a path to how the Lakers are able to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.
"Health. That's the most important thing for our team. We are not in a position where we can afford anybody to go down. And then after that, Luka, myself, and AR 15, we all gotta be clicking at the same time."
James understands that health is still the most important factor with this team because of how injury-prone some of the guys on this team are. Injuries have affected them at various times over the course of the year.
He also understands that he, Doncic, and Reaves are the three best players on the team. They all need to be clicking at the same time to win against some of the best teams in the West.
More Lakers news: LeBron James Epically Trolls Stephen A Smith Over His Fight Comments
Los Angeles believes that they are good enough to beat anyone if they have their full complement of players available. No matter who they take on, they believe they can beat them in a seven-game series if they have full health.
For the last few games of the season, they are going to prioritize rest and health for their guys. They could be seeded anywhere from second to sixth, but health is more important than their seeding.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: LeBron James’ Podcast Returns With Former Lakers Guard as Co-Host
Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Why He and Michael Jordan Don't Talk
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.