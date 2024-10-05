Lakers News: LeBron James Explains Real Reason He Signed with LA in 2018
Across his 21 season NBA career, LeBron James has changed teams three teams, spending two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, one with the Miami Heat, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he currently plays.
James' most recent transition to Los Angeles has prompted questions from fans, especially in regards to why he would leave his home state. Now, it appears we finally have an answer.
Recently, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN wrote an article about training camp for the Lakers. In the article, she went on to talk about how part of the organization's goal is to "the most of the final years of LeBron James' illustrious career and avoiding some of the painful lessons of their past," referring to how Kobe Bryant's final three seasons were marred by injuries and losses.
“Part of the reason James came to the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 is the standard of care they showed during the final seasons of Bryant’s career a decade ago, sources said,” Shelburne reported. “James liked playing for an iconic franchise as much as he liked how it treated its iconic players.”
However, James quickly took to social media to put those "reports" to bed.
"I came to the Lakers cause I wanted to help Jeanie [Buss] win championships, bring that Spark back to the Lakers and see my family blossom in SoCal," James said. "Why would I make a decision on how someone else is treated? Mama always said, 'Stay out of grown folks business.'"
LeBron James' time with Los Angeles has largely been a success, with him continuing to have All-Star-caliber seasons and even winning a fourth NBA championship as well as the first-ever NBA Cup.
In six seasons with the Lakers, James has averaged 27 points, eight assists, 7.9 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals across 349 games, proving that age is nothing but a number to King James.
James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history, having averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across 21 seasons.
In that time, he has been named Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player four times, NBA Finals MVP four times, and has been named to twenty All-Star and All-NBA teams in a row.
James also holds the record for most career points scored by a player (48,177) and most consecutive games scoring (1,763+).
