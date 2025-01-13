LeBron James Fuels Speculation With Cryptic Remarks on Lakers’ Direction
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on an up-and-down trajectory for the last few weeks. They've played some solid basketball at times, and other times, they've looked pretty dull.
The Lakers are not playing the worst basketball as things stand, but they are also not playing the best. Still, there is much time left in the season to turn things around, and the hope is the Lakers are not done bolstering their roster.
Los Angeles is one of the few teams that could continue to look to make significant roster changes, and Lakers superstar LeBron James may have hinted at that.
James was GoJo and Golic show, and he hinted at possible changes to their identity, which could mean changes to their roster.
"I think our identity is one defensively. We want to bring physicality to the game. Make teams do something that they do not like to do. And then offensively, we want to share the ball. We're very good when we're up in the high 20s in assist. I feel like have so much more room to improve.
We are not the team I believe we're going to be once February and March hit, but I do like our chances."
The Lakers are an inconsistent team, and the only way they could possibly improve is through another trade or two.
They are a solid team as things stand, but to get to the next level, they clearly need to shake up their roster.
James is the team's leader, and although he is 40 years old, he has been stellar this season. In 33 games, James is averaging 23.8 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three in 34.9 minutes a game.
The Lakers' needs are quite simple: they could use a backup big to take the load off of Anthony Davis in stretches and an upgrade at their two-guard position.
There are plenty of players on the trade market they could use on that front, but it all depends on the price of the player.
The Lakers have been linked to many players in the past month, but depending on how the trade deadline shakes up, they'll have a realistic shot at only grabbing two or maybe even three players they heavily desire.
More Lakers: Lakers Among LA Sport Teams Pledging $8M Donation to Wildfire Relief Efforts
Lakers Rival Reportedly in Discussions For Prime LA Trade Target
For all the latest Los Angeles Lakers news, stay tuned to Lakers On SI.