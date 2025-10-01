LeBron James Has One-Word Response to Returning to Lakers Media Day Next Year
As teams across the NBA report to training camp, one of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers is what star forward LeBron James is planning for the future.
The 40-year-old is headed into the season with an expiring contract for the first time in his 23-year career, which perhaps indicates that Year 23 could be his last.
We'll have to keep reading the tea leaves, because it seems that we won't get an answer about James' future any time soon.
After completing an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, James was asked if he would see them at next year's media day.
"Maybe," James said with a laugh.
While James hasn't outright said when he plans on hanging it up, he has given some clues. James gave an interesting answer when asked at the Lakers media day if he would wait until his middle child, Bryce, reaches the NBA. Bryce is an incoming freshman at Arizona and would be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft.
"I'm not waiting on Bryce, I don't know what his timeline is, he's his own young man," James said. "We'll see what happens this year, next year, but he has his own timeline, I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up."
For James, there will be signs that tell him that he's ready to hang it up for good.
"For me, it's just, am I still excited about the process? Do I still get motivated about the process every single year?" James told ESPN. "Preparing my body. Preparing my mind. Working on my body, training, things of that nature, to get ready for a full season.
"I think once I kind of fall out of love with the process, then I'll know for sure. Then, it'd probably be the end for me."
Whenever the end does come, it will truly be the end of an era. James is as surefire a first-ballot Hall of Famer as any player to step onto a basketball court and will finish his career with the most points scored in the league, the fourth-most assists and the sixth-most steals.
