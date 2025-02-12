LeBron James Injury Status for Lakers vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to head into the All-Star break with a seven-game winning streak.
The Lakers are currently on a six-game win streak, and they have a great chance to increase that on Wednesday as they get set to take on the Utah Jazz. This time, the Lakers will head to Utah for the second and final time of the season.
After tonight's matchup, the Lakers will no longer play the Jazz for the rest of the season.
L.A. will look to sweep the lowly Jazz in this season series finale, and they have a great chance to do so. The Lakers are not only favorites, but they will likely have their superstar forward, LeBron James, for this matchup.
James is listed as probable due to left ankle soreness.
James continues to deal with a nagging left ankle issue, but it is a good sign that his apparent abdominal injury from Monday's contest isn't expected to keep him out Wednesday.
James exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent abdominal injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Jazz. However, he was spotted back on the bench and did not look in pain.
If James is ultimately upgraded to available, it is unlikely he will operate on a minutes restriction.
The 40-year-old superstar led the game in scoring, tallying 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 29 minutes of action.
In the season, the 22-time All-Star is averaging 24.4 points per game, 7,8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three in 34.6 minutes of action and 47 games.
The Lakers enter this matchup as the overwhelming favorites with a -8.5 spread.
The Jazz are 4-30 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 6-22 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Lakers have gone 19-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference, recording only 41.8 rebounds per game, led by James, who is averaging 7.8.
L.A. has been on fire in their last 10 games, tallying a 9-1 record while averaging 119.0 points per game and shooting 52.2 percent from the field.
As for the Jazz, they are 2-8 and are averaging 113.5 points per game.
