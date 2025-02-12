Luka Doncic Injury Status for Lakers vs Jazz
Will the Los Angeles Lakers' latest superstar, five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, be on hand to massacre the Utah Jazz for a second game in a row?
Read More: Lakers Beat Jazz, How Many Points Did Luka Doncic Score?
The 6-foot-6 pro made his debut for the Purple and Gold on Monday night, in another clash with the 12-40 Jazz. He was kept on a minutes limit in his first game back since injuring his calf during a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while still on the Dallas Mavericks.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Doncic has been demoted to merely questionable to suit up as the Lakers manage his injury.
With or without Doncic, the Lakers should be able to handle a tanking Utah team.
40-year-old Lakers All-NBA power forward LeBron James has been dealing with a sore left ankle since Monday, but is considered probable to play. James actually left the Jazz game with the ailment.
Read More: Lakers All-Star LeBron James Exits Game with Apparent Injury vs Jazz
Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves, meanwhile, is also probable to play through a left elbow contusion.
Rookie point guard Bronny James Jr., LeBron's eldest son, is questionable due to a left forearm muscle strain. 3-and-D reserve swingman Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a sore left ankle.
Center Maxi Kleber continues to recuperate from a right foot surgery he underwent while still with the Mavericks last month, small forward Cam Reddish is away from the team due to personal reasons, and backup point guard Gabe Vincent is unavailable due to a sore left knee.
In the Lakers' 132-113 win over Utah (their sixth straight) on Monday, James led Los Angeles by scoring 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field (3-of-7 from long range) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, passed for eight dimes, grabbed seven boards, and swiped one steal.
During his 24 minutes of action for Los Angeles, 25-year-old Doncic scored 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the floor (1-of-7 from deep) and 3-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe, pulled down five rebounds, and passed for four assists (against one turnover).
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Mavericks Fans Ejected From Dallas Game for Protesting Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Lakers Wing Dorian Finney-Smith to Miss Crucial Matchup Against Jazz
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.