Lakers Luka Doncic Reacts to Dirk Nowitzki Attending First LA Game

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the lowly Utah Jazz on Monday, securing their 32nd win of the 2024-25 season.
The Lakers dominated from the tip, thanks in part to their newest superstar guard, Luka Dončić.
Dončić made his Lakers debut on Monday, and it was a sight to behold.
All eyes were on No. 77, and while he didn't have the best outings, he showed flashes of the player we could expect for the next couple of years.
Everyone wanted to see Dončić in the purple and gold, including his former teammate, friend, and long-time Lakers rival, Dirk Nowitzki.
Nowitzki announced hours before tip-off that he would be in attendance. Some of the the biggest stars in the world wanted to see how Dončić would perform.
Like many others, Nowitzki couldn't miss the action. After the game, Dončić spoke about what it meant for him to have his former teammate in attendance.
“[It meant] a lot, man,” Doncic said after the game. “For him to show up, [he's] a great friend. Always looked up to him, [he's a] great mentor. For him to show up [and] fly all the way from Dallas was amazing. I really, really appreciated it.”
The NBA Hall of Famer announced on Monday before the game that he would be attending due to his love for his friend and former teammate.
"I will always be a Mav for life, but had to come support my guy 77 @luka7doncic in the first game of his new chapter!"
Dončić and Nowitzki were teammates for only one season in Dallas, but the two remain close friends. Nowitzki's last season in the NBA was Dončić's first in the 2018-19 season.
Dončić had an incredible rookie season that saw him win the Rookie of the Year.
Nowitzki played 21 years, all with the Mavericks, and the expectation was that the same thing would happen with Dončić.
Dončić was solid in his Lakers outing, recording 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 shooting from three, along with five rebounds, four assists, and only one turnover.
The expectation is that the Lakers view the 25-year-old as their future, and it is clear that he is the team's focal point moving forward.
