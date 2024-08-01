Lakers News: LeBron James Notches Olympic Milestone in Team USA Win Vs South Sudan
Team USA continues to dominate in Olympic play. They earned their second win in group play, beating Team South Sudan soundly, 103-86.
The Americans controlled the game from start to finish with their new lineup. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis replaced Joel Embiid in the lineup, and Jayson Tatum got the start after not playing at all in the match against Team Serbia. While head coach Steve Kerr made significant changes in the lineup, one constant remained: Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. James started, and deservedly so.
James didn't have the best game compared to his past three, but he still did his part to cruise to a victory. Not only did he chime in with his spectacular play all around, but he also notched 300 points in Olympic play, according to the Lakers' Twitter/X account:
James joins former Olympic teammate Carmelo Anthony and current Olympic teammate Kevin Durant as the only American members to score 300+ points.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are the fourth Olympic games James has been a part of, and it's been quite the ride. After finishing with the bronze medal in 2004 in Athens, James has yet to lose an Olympic game from 2008 onwards.
He's displayed dominance since Day 1 and scored a ton of points in the process. That was no different in the match against Team South Sudan, as he notched 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block while going 2-for-4 from the field in 17 minutes of action.
Team USA was dominant from start to finish, and to no one's surprise, James and Davis showed why they are the best duo in the NBA.
James not only made history with his 300th point in Olympic play but also saw him move to fifth place on the most assists all-time at the Olympics with 102. He surpassed this former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and Asustrialian, Matthew Dellavedoa, on the list.
James will also likely pass Argentina's Mau Ginolbi (107) and Yugoslavia-Croatia's Toni Kukoc (112) later in the tournament. The 39-year-old is also in the top five in most steals all-time (second all-time with 38) and most games won all-time (fifth with 23 wins).
The two-time gold medalist is not only among the most decorated NBA players of all time but also the most decorated global basketball player of all time.
James, Davis, and Team USA will play their third group match on Saturday, Aug. 3, against Team Puerto Rico.
