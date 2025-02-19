Lakers' LeBron James Reaches Unbelievable Milestone Across All Three of His Franchises
In the course of his incredible career, LeBron James has passed many milestones and set many records. There's a reason that he is in the conversation as being the best player of all time.
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the three franchises that James has played for in his career. He also played for the Cavaliers and the Heat.
At all three stops, James has played like the superstar player that he is. The consistency that he has been able to play with across the three franchises has been truly incredible.
James has set another staggering statistical feat that might never be recreated. He set this stat before the All-Star break.
In a game against the Jazz last week, James passed Jamal Wilkes for tenth in Lakers all-time scoring. With that happening, he becomes the only player in NBA history to be in the top ten of scoring for three different franchises.
The fact that he is in the top ten in scoring for one franchise is impressive enough. The fact that he is in the top ten for three different ones is unfathomable.
James is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA. He keeps racking up the points and making the record harder and harder to break.
There's a good chance that James will continue to play for a couple more years. That means that the record will continue to get more and more out of reach to other people.
The Lakers are hoping that James still has some elite play left in him so that they can win another NBA title with him. Now that Luka Doncic is on the roster, they feel that they are a contender this year.
James will continue to climb up the Lakers' scoring charts as long as he is healthy. He certainly thinks that he can play at an elite level for a while.
The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference standings right now. As long as they make the playoffs, they need to be taken seriously.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and nine assists per game.
