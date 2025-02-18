Lakers Fans Call Out Darvin Ham Following Rise of Max Christie
Now-Dallas Mavericks swingman Max Christie is enjoying a breakout third season.
Under first Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and now Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, the 3-and-D shooting guard has emerged as real two-way threat, the kind of player Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka clearly hoped he would become when he took a flier on Christie with the No. 35 pick out of Michigan State in 2022.
This year, the 6-foot-6 pro is averaging 9.5 points on .453/.383/.845 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 52 bouts (27 starts) between the two clubs. He may be the most exciting young piece to have been added in the Mavericks' blockbuster trade to offload Luka Doncic, given that 31-year-old vet Anthony Davis is already injured.
Understandably, the rise of Christie this year has prompted Lakers fans to lash out at ex-Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham for his handling of the 22-year-old during the latter's first two Lakers seasons.
Christie has been given more freedom as a scorer on a very injured Mavericks team. Ham was targeted as the biggest thing holding Christie back in that department with L.A. — even though he played 46 games with the Lakers under Redick this season.
Lakers and Dodgers sneakers creator and superfan Golden Knight chastised Ham for keeping Christie tethered to the bench and out of his rotations basically since L.A.'s midseason flurry of trades during Christie's 2022-23 rookie season.
Ham prioritized veteran Taurean Prince, a more proven 3-and-D wing, and even Cam Reddish over Christie this year.
One optimistic fan was so amped for Christie's ascent in Dallas that they predicted Christie wouldn't just be good — Christie could be great.
Another fan still holds something of a perpetual grudge over Ham's questionable decision to de-prioritize Christie's growth.
Ham is now an assistant coach under Doc Rivers on the Milwaukee Bucks. Prince, by the way, is now a starter for Milwaukee.
Another NBA appreciator had even harsher words for Ham.
