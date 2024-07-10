Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Team USA Return for 2024 Olympics
Order must be restored to the world, which is why Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to join this year after a 12-year hiatus from Team USA basketball and the Olympics to bring back the gold to where it belongs. Even at 39 years old, James is the leader and arguably the best player on the team.
The Lakers superstar will compete in his fourth Olympics, and this year's team is arguably the best he will ever be on. That is up for debate, but there's no doubting his effect on this team and its lasting impact.
Team USA has come a long way from their failures in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Since then, Team USA has been a force to be reckoned with, as many view it as their gold medal to lose. James was one of the few players who set that standard. In a press conference with the media after the team's first practice, James spoke on Team USA basketball's impact on him and the culture they established all those years ago, starting with Bryan Colangelo and coach Mike Krzyzewski.
"I felt like it was important for this summer to go out there and play with the rest of the guys, play with Team USA," James said. "It's always been extremely fun; I know '04 was its own right, but ever since we started getting things back going with Colangelo and Coach K and everybody kinda set the whole precedent back in order, it's been extremely fun."
In 2004, Team USA baseball had no culture. The culture has been established ever since, and James has been the head of the snake ever since. Although James hasn't played since 2012, the 2016 and 2020 teams followed that standard, and this 2024 team should be no different.
The number of future Hall of Famers on this team is second to none. The rest of the world has no idea what is coming to them, with James, Anthony Davis, and the others leading the way.
