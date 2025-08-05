LeBron James' Thoughts on Lakers Prioritizing Luka Doncic Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to transition the team from the LeBron James era to the Luka Doncic era. James' career is certainly on the downswing, while Doncic is just now entering the prime of his career.
Doncic was just signed to a massive contract extension by the Lakers, getting three years and $165 million added on to his current deal. They made sure to lock him up to be the face of the franchise.
James hasn't seemed to be very happy with the Lakers' change in philosophy over the last few months. It might not be enough to leave Los Angeles, though.
More news: Former Lakers NBA Champion Signs With Surprising Team
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James understands that the Lakers are moving to a new era, but is still uncomfortable with how things are being handled.
“I am told he’s been supportive and understanding that the Lakers are moving more toward a Luka Dončić-led future,” Charania said. “Now, what does that mean for LeBron James? He’s opted in, so technically, he is a Laker. How will he finish his career, though? Is he gonna play year 23 and finish out in LA, and that’s gonna be it?"
“At the end of the day, I think the Lakers even understand he’s gonna end his career on his own terms.”
The Lakers are no longer going to bend the roster to the will of what James wants. The timeline doesn't make sense for them to do that with what the Lakers have on their roster.
More news: Lakers Make Major 2025-26 Season Announcement
Adding pieces that complement Doncic as opposed to James makes sense based on the age of the two superstar players. James knows that, and he might want to finish his career somewhere that will make him the priority.
It's still very unlikely that James will leave Los Angeles before his career ends. His roots in LA go far beyond basketball, and this is one of the best situations he can put himself in to win a title.
If he wants to leave, that likely won't happen until next year when he becomes a free agent. The Lakers aren't going to trade him unless he absolutely demands it.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Privately Congratulated Luka Doncic on Extension: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.