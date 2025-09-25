Longtime Lakers Trade Target Not Signing Extension, Will Enter Free Agency
The Los Angeles Lakers came into this offseason knowing that they needed to improve the center position. After trading Anthony Davis, they needed to get someone who could really make an impact.
After Deandre Ayton was bought out by the Trail Blazers, the Lakers decided to bring him in and sign him to a two-year deal. There's a chance that could blow up in their face, though.
If the Ayton signing does not work out, the Lakers could go after someone in free agency whom they have been chasing for quite a while.
The Lakers Could Go After Walker Kessler Next Summer
According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz won't be signing Kessler to an extension this season. That clears the way for him to become a free agent next summer.
"The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler will not reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell The Athletic, which clears the way for the starting center to reach restricted free agency next summer."
Jones notes that the Lakers could be one of the teams that pursue Kessler next summer, especially if Ayton continues to play with apathy.
"Currently, there are a limited number of teams that project to have cap space. One team is the Los Angeles Lakers, which has been a past admirer of Kessler’s. In that sense, there could be pressure on the Jazz to have a prospective offer ready for Kessler at or near the start of free agency."
The Lakers Pursuit of Walker Kessler is Predicated on Deandre Ayton's Play This Year
If Ayton is able to play well this year, then the Lakers won't be looking to add another starting-caliber center. This is his last chance to show that he can play motivated every night, so this is a big season for him.
If Ayton continues not to try hard on the court or he misses a bunch of games due to injury, there's a great chance that the Lakers will prepare an offer for Kessler in the offseason.
Last season with the Jazz, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He also shot 66.3 percent from the field.
