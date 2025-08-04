Luka Doncic Reveals When He Knew He’d Sign Lakers Extension
Los Angeles Lakers forward Luka Doncic knew early on that he wanted to stay with the organization following the shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks.
Before the NBA trade deadline, the Mavs traded Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick.
The trade talks happened behind closed doors and there was no exploration of the market. Dallas wanted Davis from the Lakers for Doncic and Los Angeles complied.
More news: Lakers, Luka Doncic Agree to Massive Contract Extension to Keep Superstar in LA
After just joining the organization months ago, Doncic just inked a contract extension for three seasons, worth a total of $165 million.
The deal is essentially a two-year agreement since he has a player option in his third season, which he will likely reject to sign an even bigger contract.
The Lakers and Doncic held a press conference announcing the extension, and during his conversation with the media, the star revealed when he knew that he wanted to stay in Los Angeles.
“I was kind of thinking,” Doncic told reporters at the presser. "Obviously not in the moment when I got traded but later on when I started playing, that I wanted to be here.
“This is an amazing organization," Doncic raved. "We have trust in each other. So, honestly, I decided pretty quick.”
More news: Lakers Superstar Luka Doncic on New LA Contract – 'Just the Beginning'
The Lakers organization has stood behind Doncic since he arrived, making him feel welcome. During the offseason, the franchise made it clear that they are building with the Slovenian in mind going forward.
After a disappointing ending to their season, the Lakers went out and signed Deandre Ayton, a big man who fills one of the biggest needs on a roster built around Doncic.
More news: Lakers President Rob Pelinka Provides Massive Update on LeBron James Future in LA
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.