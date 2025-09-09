Luka Doncic’s Dad Provides Update On New Injury to Lakers Star
As fans of the Los Angeles Lakers patiently wait for the NBA regular season to begin, many stars of the basketball world are already getting competitive play at EuroBasket 2025.
Superstar Luka Doncic, coming off a 42-point game for his home country of Slovenia, had a minor injury update from his father, Sasa.
Doncic suffered a lower body injury against Latvia last month, resulting in him limping off the court, but especially after his recent performances, all seems to be well.
"Luka’s condition is fine. There are lots of hits and bruises, but that’s part of the game," his father explained to siol.net.
Lakers fans can take a massive sigh of relief, especially given the physical nature that comes with these kinds of international tournaments. Sasa touched on his son's role for Slovenia, but also the work load that comes with EuroBasket.
"It would be strange if he wasn’t in pain, given that games are practically every other day, that he has such a big role, and that he plays heavy minutes. Luka played a phenomenal game against Italy, just like the others.
"Without the help of the other four teammates on the court with him, Luka probably wouldn’t have managed it, or maybe he would. Either way, I think there’s too much focus on Luka alone, the other players matter too," Doncic said.
The report from Doncic's father is certainly promising and seems to be pointing to everything being normal with the Lakers superstar. A successful EuroBasket run for the 26-year-old would be an incredible personal achievement, but Lakers faithful are without a doubt hoping that it ends with full health for Doncic and a precursor to a dominant season in purple and gold.
How is Luka Doncic Doing in EuroBasket 2025?
Luka has been averaging 34 points per game during the EuroBasket tournament as Slovenia moved to the round of 16, adding 8.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game as well. His 42-point performance against Italy saw him go 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3.
Overall, Doncic is shooting 61.4 percent from the field, and 32.3 percent from 3 this tournament. His 89.2 percent free-throw percentage is up from his 78.2 percent mark from the charity stripe this past NBA season.
