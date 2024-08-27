Luka Doncic to Lakers? NBA Insider Says It's Possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been about star players since the beginning of the franchise. No matter what era, the Lakers have had star players wear the purple and gold jerseys.
Los Angeles still has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster but James is likely to retire in the coming years. Once he does, the Lakers will need to pivot to find another star player to pair with Davis.
Over the weekend, NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor reported that the Lakers have their "sights" on Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic to replace James once he retires. This sparked all sorts of narratives around the team.
Another reporter, Scoop B Robinson, took to social media to discuss the validity of the Doncic rumors. He spoke to an NBA source of his about the idea and they said that the rumors were funny but not impossible.
"“It would require absolute chaos to transpire in Dallas. Them [Mavs] missing the playoffs again to start. Which would be crazy. But not impossible. Lakers would basically have to also pay him over half a billion to leave Dallas. I think.”
Doncic would be the perfect replacement for the Lakers but it's unlikely to happen. The Mavericks just reached the NBA Finals so unless they have a dramatic drop off, Doncic likely will stay with the team.
Doncic has two more years remaining on his contract after this current season, including a player option for $48 million. The star guard will have to decide on what he wants to do with the Mavericks long-term.
If he were to tell them that he wanted to test free agency, Dallas would have no choice but to try to trade him to avoid losing him for nothing. This is when the Lakers could sneak into the picture.
The Lakers could either trade for Doncic if the Mavericks were willing to play ball. Or they could outright sign him in free agency if he made it that far.
Pairing him with Davis would set the Lakers up for massive success long-term. It would instantly keep them in the championship window and Doncic would become the face of one of the more historic teams in sports.
Doncic in Los Angeles makes all the sense in the world but it will be tough to pry him from Dallas. It's a pipedream for now but in the NBA, nothing is out of the question.
