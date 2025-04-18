Magic Johnson Uncharacteristically Worried About Lakers Playoff Chances
The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA because of Anthony Edwards.
Because of what he can do offensively, a lot of pundits are unsure how this series is going to go. The Lakers still feel confident that they can win the series and make a deep run in the playoffs.
Former player Magic Johnson is usually very confident with the Lakers when it comes to them playing games in the postseason. He is typically very positive with the team.
Johnson doesn't seem to be quite as confident as he has been in the past. He is afraid of what Edwards can do against the Lakers.
Johnson is right to be a little afraid. Edwards is a truly dynamic player. He can do everything offensively, scoring at all three levels.
The Lakers don't have a lot of good perimeter defensive options. Dorian Finney-Smith is the best perimeter defender they have, and he comes off the bench at times.
Rui Hachimura is likely going to be matched up with Edwards in this series. He is the most logical option when it comes to defending him with the starting lineup.
The Lakers are hoping that it won't matter as much who they defend him with. They are hoping they can just outscore the Timberwolves in most of these games.
Los Angeles has defensive matchup nightmares of their own. The Wolves will have to contend with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves' scoring abilities.
The Lakers will likely have to make adjustments if Edwards starts to tear them up a bit. They will need to chase him off the 3-point line, as he is launching the most threes of his career.
Johnson will likely feel better if the Lakers are able to win the first game of this series. He is someone that is eternally optimistic when it comes to the Lakers.
During the regular season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
