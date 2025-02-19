Mark Williams Breaks Silence on Lakers' Failed Physical Exam
Following the trade of Anthony Davis for Mark Williams, the Lakers knew they needed a new starting center. They needed someone to take over all of the things that Davis could do.
Los Angeles then tried to make a move at the trade deadline to fix that issue. It was the biggest roster flaw that they had left after acquiring Doncic.
Mark Williams is the player they identified as who they wanted to bring in to be the starting center of the present and the future. Williams is just 23 years old and has shown a lot of promise in his young NBA career.
The Lakers were going to send Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a couple of first-round picks in exchange for him. What happened was that the Lakers ended up failing Williams with his physical and the trade was rescinded.
That means that Knecht and Reddish will stay with the Lakers, and Williams will stay in Charlotte. The Lakers then decided to sign Alex Len to help with the center depth problems.
Williams hasn't played since that failed trade. It looks like he'll return to the court against the Lakers on Wednesday night.
He spoke out on having his physical failed for the first time, and he vehemently disagrees with what the Lakers found.
"I didn't think I had failed my physical," Williams said. "That didn't even cross my mind. The night I got traded, I played hella minutes. I didn't think in any world that was possible. Since I've been back at the start of the year, I've played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I've had has been well-documented, and I've recovered and been 100% since. So, I don't know what went into that decision. I think that's up to them."
It's clear that Williams thinks he's healthy enough to be an effective player. He doesn't think that he should have failed any physical.
Williams has had a problem staying on the court in his career. He has played just 85 games in three years in the NBA.
Williams will spend the rest of his NBA career trying to prove the Lakers wrong with this decision.
So far this season, Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
