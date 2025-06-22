Massive Trade Proposal Sends Lakers' Austin Reaves to East Rival
A potential trade with an Eastern Conference team could solve the Los Angeles Lakers' need for a center.
Several people in NBA circles have linked the Lakers with many different centers as they look far and wide for a big man.
There are veteran options available via free agency, but the front office appears focused on getting a long-term solution via trade, opting for someone within Luka Doncic's age range.
With those characteristics in mind, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is one of the top options potentially available on the market.
The Pistons aren't shopping Duren, but a notable offer from the Lakers could make them consider moving on from him.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report concocted a deal that could grease the wheels of a potential trade:
The Lakers get Duren, Simone Fontecchio and the No. 37 pick while the Pistons get star guard Austin Reaves.
"Reaves, who's had a tendency to slow down in the postseason, has averaged better than 16 points in all three of his career playoff trips," Buckley wrote in an article.
"Reaves is a good enough shooter to share the floor with Cunningham and a clever enough creator to keep the offense moving without him.
"The fact Reaves is a plus-shooter from distance should look especially appealing to Detroit, since there are non-shooters in its young core (Ausar Thompson, Ronald Holland II) and net-shredders among its free agents (Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr.).
"Only the Lakers know whether Duren qualifies as the impact big they're after, but they did give him a look before the deadline.
"With his bounce and underrated vision, he could be a dream pick-and-roll partner with L.A.'s creators."
Duren fits flawlessly on the Lakers' roster, giving Doncic a rim-running center who can protect the paint. His feel on the court is impressive for an off-ball center as well.
He is only 21 years old, making him the Lakers' franchise center for the next decade.
While Duren presents a wonderful solution to a need on the roster, the price is steep considering how good Reaves has been.
Reaves is a core piece of the Lakers' roster, serving as a great offensive creator who can play on and off the ball. He provides floor spacing, ball handling, and a high I.Q. presence that can ease the burden on LeBron James and Doncic.
If this deal is on the table, the Lakers will have a tough decision to make this summer.
