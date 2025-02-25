Mavericks Upgrade Crucial Big Man Ahead of Matchup With Lakers
With a few hours to go before the highly-anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, a key player has seen their injury status be updated. The Mavericks have updated big man Dwight Powell to being questionable for the contest.
Dallas is very thin in the front court as things currently stand so this could be a big gain for them. Powell has been dealing with a right hip strain and has missed significant time due to injury.
