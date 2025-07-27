NBA Hall of Famer Slams Kobe Bryant Disrespect, Says Lakers Star is Top 3 All Time
Los Angeles Lakers fans love what Kobe Bryant did when he was a player. The Hall of Fame shooting guard played his entire career with the Lakers, winning five championships over his 20-year career.
Bryant is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He is one of the best scorers and is considered one of the fiercest players to ever play the game.
Dwayne Wade played against Bryant for several years during his career. He is a major fan of what Bryant was able to do in his career. He slammed Bleacher Report for where he appears on their all-time list.
More news: Former Lakers Guard Signing in Israel to Continue Career
Bryant sits 11th on the list put together by Bleacher Report. Wade thinks that he is a top-three player of all time, as he asserted on his podcast "Wy Network by Dwyane Wade."
"If you want to ask us hoopers who played against Kobe, we talking, all of us we going to talk top three," Wade said. "Like, we all going to talk top three if you played against Mamba."
Wade clearly has a lot of respect for how good Bryant was during his career. He was one of the best defensive guards of all time, and he had a very hard time guarding the 2008 MVP.
Bryant was able to do almost anything when it came to scoring the ball. He could score at all three levels with ease, becoming one of the best weapons in the league.
The Lakers built around him for most of his career, even choosing to keep him over Shaquille O'Neal when their off-court relationship became untenable in 2004. They believed that Bryant was the best player to grow with.
More news: NBA Insider Reveals Why Bradley Beal Spurned Lakers for Clippers
It ended up being the right decision, as Bryant walked away with one more title than Shaq did. He won his last one in the 2010 season. Perhaps why he's so low on the list is that he only won one MVP award.
The players who had to face Bryant know how much of a problem he was. Wade wants everyone to know that any disrespect towards what Bryant did on the court will not be tolerated by him.
In his career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Massive 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Sees Lakers' LeBron James Shipped for $238 Million All-Star
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.