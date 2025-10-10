NBA Insider Doesn't Hold Back on Lakers' Dalton Knecht
The Lakers were thrilled in November with the unexpectedly great play from Dalton Knecht. LeBron James even posted on social media about how much of a steal he was in the draft.
That was clearly the high point for Knecht in his Lakers career. Just a few short months later, the Lakers tried to trade him as part of the Mark Williams trade.
Now, Knecht hasn't been able to replicate that level of play. It looks like the Lakers have fully given up on him, and one insider went in on his play.
More news: Lakers Guard Returns To Practice After Missing Time With Injury
NBA Insider Tears Apart Lakers Guard Dalton Knecht's Trade Value
Lakers insider Dan Woike believes that Knecht has now become a negative asset. He pushed this idea out in an article for The Athletic.
"But after a rough preseason debut where he shot 1 of 12, scouts left Palm Desert as pessimistic as ever, one even calling Knecht a “negative asset,” meaning the Lakers would need to attach pieces to incentivize a team in a trade."
It's not just Woike who is unsure of Knecht's ultimate value at the NBA level. One talent evaluator believes that he has to figure out how to make an impact if he wants to continue his career.
“He has to figure out who he is at this level,” one talent evaluator told The Athletic."
Knecht needs more playing time to do that, but the Lakers are not inclined to give him those minutes, especially after they tried to throw him into the garbage last season.
More news: Lakers Players, Coach React to LeBron James’ 'Second Decision' Announcement
The Lakers Likely Won't Have Dalton Knecht in Their Rotation
A rough preseason debut this season doesn't bode well for the Tennessee product to see an increase in minutes on the court. Knecht will likely be riding the pine for large chunks of the year.
Unless there are injuries that thrust Knecht into the rotation, he likely will have to watch most Lakers games from the sideline. That's a tough slide for the 17th overall pick in last year's draft.
As a rookie last season, Knecht averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.