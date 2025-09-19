NBA Insider Provides Update on Lakers' LeBron James Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers were caught in a strange swirling vortex of trade rumors this summer. Rumors of LeBron James wanting out started happening following Rich Paul's strange comments.
James has never publicly acknowledged the rumors, but other teams have been watching carefully to see if anything develops. So far, nothing has happened on that front.
Just because nothing has happened yet doesn't mean that it's impossible for it to happen at some point. A Lakers insider provided an update on where those rumors stand before training camp.
NBA Insider Provides an Update On Lakers' Forward LeBron James
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers are unlikely to move James in the middle of the season.
"Paul and the organization have shut down these rumors multiple times, and there were never any serious trade discussions taking place during the offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. Then again, that did not stop organizations like the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors from reaching out to ask about James' availability."
Siegel also notes that it is highly unlikely that James will ask out at any point in the middle of the season. That would be a career-first for him,
"It is unlikely that he would request a trade from the Lakers in the middle of the 2025-26 season."
James has never been traded outright in his career, and he's never asked for one. That's something that he is aware of when it comes to his legacy. He is very protective of that legacy.
The Lakers Do Not Want to Trade LeBron James
The Lakers do not want to trade LeBron James this season or any season. New owner Mark Walter does not want to be the guy who shipped one of the best players in NBA history out of town.
Unless James demands to be moved at some point this season, he will be a Laker. He can always opt out of his contract at the end of the season if he wants to change teams.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
