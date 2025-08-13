NBA Insider Reveals Biggest Concern to Lakers’ Title Chances
The Los Angeles Lakers believe that they can win the championship next season after finishing as the third seed in the Western Conference this past year.
Bringing in Luka Doncic midway through the year gives them the confidence that they can score with anyone in the league. They also brought in some help at the center spot by signing Deandre Ayton.
While LA feels good about the improvements that they made to the roster this offseason, one NBA insider doesn't believe that they addressed one concern enough for them to win a title.
NBA insider claims the Lakers are too bad at center to win a title
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he believes that the Lakers' biggest concern is at the center spot.
"Nothing the Lakers do is under the radar, so this potential pitfall might seem more obvious than the other contenders' concerns. But until proved otherwise, L.A. is soft in the middle."
Ayton doesn't have a lot of fans around the league after the Portland Trail Blazers paid him to go away. This is the second team that has cast him aside due to effort issues.
Ayton played with the Phoenix Suns when they made the NBA Finals in 2021, so it's not like he hasn't been playing in competitive games. To see him not care at multiple stops is alarming.
If the Lakers can get him to try harder when he's on the court, this signing might work out for them. If they can't get him to improve his effort, the Lakers aren't going to win a title.
The Lakers need the center spot to be better in order to win the title
Jaxson Hayes clearly wasn't a good enough starter last season once Anthony Davis was traded away, but they are hoping he is a great backup. He had the best season of his career last year.
It still all comes back to Ayton and his ability to finish better around the rim and block shots. The defense got shredded in the playoffs, especially in the paint.
If Ayton plays up to his potential, this Lakers team has a real shot to win it all. If he's the same guy he was in Portland, he might be released at the end of next year.
