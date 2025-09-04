NBA Insider Says Lakers 2020 Champ Belongs in Hall of Fame
The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in 2020 when everyone was forced into the bubble in Orlando. It's a championship that a lot of NBA fans don't give them credit for.
One of the key players on that team was Dwight Howard. Howard was not the same dominant force that he was earlier in his career, but he was a key player off the bench.
Howard was out there for defensive purposes and rebounding. He was a very good player earlier in his career, and one NBA insider believes he's a Hall of Famer.
Zach Kram of ESPN believes that Howard has put together a resume that is worthy of getting him into the Hall of Fame, which he will be enshrined this weekend, with that 2020 title being the icing on the cake.
"Dwight Howard will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, part of an eight-person class of basketball luminaries. Howard is a deserving first-ballot entrant -- an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA honoree and three-time Defensive Player of the Year."
Howard was one of the best defensive players of his generation. Winning DPOY three times is not something to scoff at, and he was the best player on a team that made the Finals back in 2009.
Howard was not liked by a lot of other NBA players or NBA pundits, but that doesn't mean his resume doesn't hold up to being enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Former Lakers player Dwight Howard deserves his Hall of Fame enshrinement
Even though Howard was never a good free-throw shooter, didn't expand his game to the perimeter, and wasn't a very good passer, his post presence was dominant for many years.
Howard was one of the last true post players who played on the block and made it work. He would score on post-ups almost automatically when he was with the Magic.
The Lakers wouldn't have won the title in 2020 without Howard's defense and rebounding. He deserved that title, and he deserves to be among the game's greats.
In his career, Dwight Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
