New Projection has Lakers' JJ Redick Winning Prestigious NBA Award
Despite bringing back pretty much the same roster as last season, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked much more formidable on the court. The team still has some problems that they will need to address but Los Angeles has the feeling of a potential playoff contender.
Much of this is due to new head coach JJ Redick as he works through his first-ever head coaching job. Redick was brought in to help maximize the potential of this core group of players, even if they do lack the tools needed to truly contend for a title.
Redick has gotten players to fully buy in and it's showing on the court. Los Angeles will need more all around but Redick has looked strong so far.
In fact, he's looked good enough that some are already including him for a prestigious NBA award honor. Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report is predicting that Redick will win the Coach of the Year this season.
"The Coach of Year race this season will be filled with candidates. Kenny Atkinson, Steve Kerr, and Ime Udoka have strong cases. However, first-time head coach JJ Redick will be a legitimate candidate to win coach of the year...Redick has put the Lakers in a great position, and if this continues, he will win Coach of the Year in his first year as an NBA coach."
If Redick were to win the award in his first season on the job, it would be an incredible honor. It would cement the Lakers for making the correct decision over the offseason since many were critical of the hiring due to his lack of experience.
But Redick has combatted that notion and taken the challenge of coaching the Lakers head-on. The former NBA guard hasn't allowed the outside noise to take hold of him and it's showing in how the players respond on the floor.
Redick has helped the Lakers' stars thrive in his system, especially Anthony Davis. Davis has spoken glowingly of Redick so far.
"He's done a good job of putting me in spots to be successful," Davis said of Redick. "My teammates have done a good job of giving me the ball where I'm most comfortable. Obviously they're encouraging me to try to go get it, but I'm still continuously trying to play the right way."
If the Lakers keep winning games, Redick will stay as a realistic candidate. So far, they look good but there is a lot of season left to go.
