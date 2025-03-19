Nikola Jokic Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their 68th game of the season on Wednesday night. The Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets in this fourth installment of the season series between the two.
The Lakers will host the Nuggets for the second time this season and will look to beat Denver for the second time to tie the season series. This matchup could go a long way for either team; however, the Nuggets could be without their superstar center for this matchup.
Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable due to elbow and ankle issues.
Jokic continues to deal with a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement, which could hold him out for a second consecutive contest on Wednesday.
If the superstar big man is sidelined once again, Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar could see an uptick in playing time.
Jokic has made eight appearances in March, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 39.8 minutes per contest.
The 30-year-old was on the court the last time they played the Lakers, on March 15. In that matchup, Jokic recorded 28 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, five assists, one block, and three steals across 38 minutes.
In the season, Jokic is averaging 29.1 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three in 62 games and 36.5 minutes of action.
Jokic has been solid against the Lakers in his career, averaging 20.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30 games.
With or without Jokic, the Lakers enter this matchup as home underdogs with a +2.5 spread.
The Lakers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets allow (14.1). The Nuggets score 9.8 more points per game (121.2) than the Lakers allow (111.4).
The Lakers are 28-13 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Conference with 26.3 assists per game, led by LeBron James, who is averaging 8.5.
Los Angeles has been mediocre in the last 10 games, recording a 6-4 record. In that spa, they are averaging 113.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.9 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.
