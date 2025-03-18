Former Lakers Center Agrees to Contract With Eastern Conference Squad
Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Colin Castleton has signed another 10-day contract with the Tonrot Raptors.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype shared via X.
"The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a second 10-day contract with Colin Castleton, league sources told @hoopshype. Castleton has averaged 7.0 points on 55.6 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks in five games, including two starts, for Toronto," wrote Scotto.
The former Lakers big man has been solid for the lowly Raptors, and they will give him another shot with their squad. Castleton initially signed a 10-day deal with Toronto on March 6.
Toronto has an open spot on its 15-man roster, so no corresponding move will be necessary to make room for Castleton.
Castleton will play in at least the next five games; however, when this 10-day contract is over, the Raptors will need to decide if they want to retain him for the rest of the season or let him walk.
Prior to joining the Raptors, he spent his rookie year on a two-way contract with the Lakers.
In his time in Los Angeles, Castleton averaged 1.5 points per game, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 16 games and 3.7 minutes of action.
After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract and was honored as part of the Lakers team that won the inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game.
Castleton signed yet another two-way contract with the Lakers before the start of this season but was waived in mid-October.
Castleton signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies a few days later. In early January, Memphis waived him.
The 24-year-old attended Michigan and Flordia prior to his time in the NBA. In two seasons in Michigan, he averaged 2.3 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 0.4 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field in 6.0 minutes of action.
After limited action in the Midwest, Castleton returned to his home state and attended Florida for three seasons. As a Gator, he averaged 14.9 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.5 blocks while shooting 54.1 percent from the field in 78 games and 29.3 minutes of action.
