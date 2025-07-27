Nikola Jokic’s Agent Posts Cryptic Photo With Lakers’ LeBron James, Maverick Carter
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an offseason full of uncertainty, specifically surrounding the game's all-time leading scorer, but an interesting wrinkle has been added to this drama-filled saga.
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, posted a picture featuring himself on a boat with 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Could Announce Impending Retirement in August: Report
The caption reads, "The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!"
This is significant for quite a few reasons.
The first of which being the King's impending free agency at the close of this season. James accepted his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, and Raznatovic's caption seems to assert that has led to murmurings he could already be planning for the start of the next NBA season, after James has hit free agency.
There have already been countless trade rumors and blockbuster ideas involving LeBron, but with the agent of the cornerstone of the Denver Nuggets' franchise seemingly making plans for next summer, the undeniable link should make Lakers fans nervous.
More news: Former NBA Guard Tattoos Lakers' LeBron James on Himself
There are no guarantees that James plays beyond this season, or isn't traded ahead of his impending free agency, but most speculation having to do with LeBron doesn't involve much from James himself, let alone a picture posted on social media with the King present.
The Nuggets are set to have just a little over $9 million in first apron cap space heading into the 2026-27 season, and just over $22 million in second apron space. It is unlikely that James would take such a large pay cut going into the 2026-27 campaign, so perhaps a sign-and trade would be the most likely course of action.
Regardless, James is still on the Lakers and still looking to compete in his record 23rd season this fall. After finishing in sixth place in MVP voting last year, there is no telling what the King will accomplish in LA.
Or maybe the two sides are talking about something bigger. James' longtime agent Rich Paul has been rumored to be exploring a new basketball league in Europe. Would James and Jokic potentially team up away from the NBA?
More news: NBA Hall of Famer Slams Kobe Bryant Disrespect, Says Lakers Star is Top 3 All Time
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.