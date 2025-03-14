Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon All Land on Injury Report vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. Los Angeles enters this game having dropped three straight contests so they will try to get back on track.
Entering this game, Denver is dealing with a long list of players on the injury report. Star center Nikola Jokic has been listed as probable as both an elbow and ankle issue.
Star guard Jamal Murray is also listed as probable for the game as he deals with some left knee inflammation. Additionally, forward Aaron Gordon has also landed on the injury report, being listed as questionable due to a calf and ankle issue.
Each of these players missing would change the entire game for the Nuggets and allow the Lakers some small advantage. We should know closer to the start of the game if Denver will have these players on the floor against Los Angeles.
As the Lakers try to get back into the win column, the last few games have been rough. Things could continue to be a little tough as the team has been dealing with some injuries.
Star forward LeBron James remains out due to a groin injury that he suffered last week. Since then, the Lakers have looked out of sorts and they've dropped down in the standings.
The Lakers are just trying to keep afloat until James can return from injury but it has been tough. They have also missed forward Rui Hachimura and center Jaxson Hayes over the past few games as well.
It has been a tough stretch for the Lakers and it doesn't get any easier with them playing the Nuggets tonight. Denver is directly ahead of them in the West standings so this game could play a significant role in how the conference shakes out.
But as long as the Lakers can get into the playoffs healthy, they will feel very confident about their chances against anyone. However, these next few weeks could dictate a lot of how it all goes down.
