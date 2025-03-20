Nuggets Stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Shockingly Ruled Out Against Lakers
The Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers without their top two players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
The two have been ruled out due to their respective injuries.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
Jokic and Murray are ruled out with ankle injuries.
The Lakers have a golden opportunity to tie the season series in a game that could determine the West seeding. Los Angeles will face a shorthanded Nuggets team; however, this contest won't be easy.
The Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors without Jokic and Murray in the lineup on Monday night. The Lakers will look to climb up the West standings, and a win on Wednesday could go a long way.
The Lakers will host the Nuggets in what could be their final matchup of the season. L.A. will look to tie the season series and amend whatever demons they have against Denver, for whatever it is worth.
At best, this game could give the Lakers the upper hand regarding the tiebreaker between these two teams as they jockey for seeding. With a win on Wednesday, the Lakers could jump the Nuggets, who currently sit as the No. 3 seed, while the Lakers sit as the No. 4 seed.
The Lakers will play their 68th game of the season and search for their 43rd win of the season.
Jokic and Murray have been a thorn in the Lakers' side, especially in the last two seasons. In the last five games for Jokic against L.A., he averages 26.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists.
As for Murray, he averages 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 26 games versus the Lakers in his career.
