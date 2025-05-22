One Former Lakers Player Guaranteed to Win NBA Title
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the postseason with much expectation. Many thought they had the talent around them to make a deep playoff run, but instead, they were exploited mightily against the much tougher, bigger, and physical Minnesota Timberwolves.
Their season did not go as planned; however, the same cannot be said for four former Lakers: New York Knicks forward Josh Hart, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle.
Those four are not only former Lakers, but they all started their NBA careers in Los Angeles.
The Knicks, Pacers, Timberwolves, and Thunder are the four teams remaining in the playoffs and have a legitimate shot at being the last team standing a month from now. Each of those players is pivotal to their teams, and we've seen that throughout the playoffs.
Hart is the starting forward in New York. He is the heart and hustle of the team and does all the little things, which is a big part of why the Knicks are successful. In the playoffs, Hart is averaging 12.8 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three in 13 games thus far.
Hart spent the first two years of his career in L.A.
The other former Laker and arguably the most beloved, Caruso, was a fan favorite. His heart, hustle, defensive effort, and gritty style of play are what made him a fan favorite and a big reason why the Thunder are the favorite to win it all of the four remaining teams.
Bryant spent the two seasons of his career in L.A., including his rookie season. He is now with the Pacers, where he is playing a limited role. In half a season with the Pacers, he played only 15.1 minutes of action. His minutes in the playoffs have been limited, as he played 10.2 minutes and averaged 2.8 points.
The final Laker in Randle may be the best from the bunch. The 30-year-old Southpaw has played the best stretch of basketball in his career at the most important time. In 11 games in the playoffs, Randle is averaging 24.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the field.
No matter what happens, a former Laker will be a champion. If it is Caruso, it will be his second career title.
