Paul George Believes Dalton Knecht Was Given 'Blessing' Following Rescinded Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers had an eventful trade deadline.
After a 'seismic' trade acquiring Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, among other pieces in their Dallas Mavericks deal, there was a now-rescinded trade sending Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams.
More news: Mark Williams Breaks Silence on Lakers' Failed Physical Exam
There was already a clear need for a big man, even while Davis was on the team, so trading the rookie Knecht in exchange for a 7-footer in Williams seemed like the perfect move at the time.
Williams –– about eight months younger than Knecht despite his three NBA seasons –– ended up being the reason for the rescinded deal. In an event that shocked the basketball world, Lakers fans, and Williams himself, he failed his physical and the trade was null and void.
An eight-time NBA All-Star who is no stranger to being the subject of a blockbuster trade is Paul George.
George doesn't see the failed Knecht trade as a drama-filled event, as most followers of the NBA do, but rather a blessing in disguise.
More news: Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Taking High Road Following Failed Trade to Hornets
The Philadelphia 76ers star believes that the Lakers' rookie will be a valuable asset for the Lebron James-Doncic duo.
“I actually like Dalton Knecht. He’s a weapon.”
George said he isn't quite buying into Knecht feeling bad about the almost trade or feeling any bad blood towards the organization.
“You're a rookie, appreciate your blessings for what it is," said George, "you're playing for the most storied franchise in the NBA, go out there and prove why you belong, why that was a bad decision.
“And to be honest take it as a compliment, you played so well you had trade bait, there’s teams out there that want you."
Knecht spoke on the deal that fell through and showed maturity that few NBA rookies would be able to convey given his circumstances.
“It’s strange. I’m one of the few people that’s ever been traded and then come back… I had AD, Bron and now I’m with Luka and Bron. So, it’s crazy. I get to learn from a lot of greats”
Knecht looks to do whatever he can to help the Lakers raise their 17th championship banner as he is in the midst of 9.4 points, three rebounds, and 46 percent shooting per game year.
More news: Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Revealed D'Angelo Russell Gave Him Advice Before Being Traded
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.