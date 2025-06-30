Predicting Austin Reaves’ Lakers Future After Max Extension Decision
Austin Reaves informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not be accepting a contract extension this summer. That means that he is going into the final season of his deal.
It was a smart business decision for Reaves. He would only have been able to sign a deal worth $89.2 million with the Lakers on an extension. By declining that, he can now sign a deal for a much higher amount.
Reaves could still decide to return to the Lakers on a deal with more money, but this also opens the door for him to move to another team.
Where does this leave Reaves and his future with the Lakers? Will he decide to stay in Los Angeles, or will the Lakers try to trade him before he hits free agency so that they get something in return?
It would make sense for the Lakers to explore options at the trade deadline if they can't find a more defensive-minded forward this offseason to put next to Luka Doncic.
Reaves is still a good enough scorer that the Lakers should want to keep him for as long as they can. He gives the Lakers a very dangerous offense when he is shooting it well.
Adding a center who can better protect the rim would improve their defense overall. That might incentivize them to keep Reaves for as long as they can.
It does seem like the Lakers are lining up to move him at the deadline. Unless they have some reassurances that Reaves will re-sign with them after next year, they should look to move him.
The Lakers have to make sure that they don't lose Reaves for nothing. They have to figure out a way to get some assets for him if he isn't planning on staying in Los Angeles long term.
Reaves had career-highs in pretty much every stat this season, so his value couldn't be any higher than what it is right now. That's why a move at the deadline makes sense for them to do.
