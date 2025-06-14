Dwight Howard Fights Another Former Lakers Forward in Epic Big3 Brawl
Former NBA center Dwight Howard was involved in a massive brawl during a game in the Big3 today. The former center of the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams was involved in a fight between him and former Lakers forward Lance Stephenson.
Tensions seemed to rise between the two former players, and they got into it. It was a massive brawl between the two former Los Angeles players.
Howard and Stephenson each made their debut in the popular 3-on-3 league after successful professional careers in the NBA and overseas. The Big3 has become a big success for former players to continue their basketball careers.
In the game today, Stephenson finished with 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist. Howard dropped 10 points and seven rebounds for his team.
Howard was the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, and he played 18 seasons in the NBA. The big man spent time with the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers.
During his career, Howard won three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, made eight All-Star teams, had eight All-NBA selections, five rebounding titles, and won a title with the Lakers. Howard was seen as one of the more dominant centers to play the game due to his athleticism and explosiveness.
Over his long career, Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks. The big man had two different stints with the Lakers, with his last one coming in the 2021-22 season.
As for Stephenson, he played 10 years in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers, and Hawks.
Stephenson averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists over his career. The forward was known for his hard-nosed defensive style, and opponents hated going up against him.
The forward spent the 2018-19 season with the Lakers, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Stephenson is most known for his time with the Pacers, helping them make two straight Eastern Conference Finals.
